Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries reported a 77.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit after tax in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to a disclosure on May 7th.

Net profits after tax recorded EGP 191.893 million in the nine months to March 31st, up from EGP 108.222 million in the same period last FY.

Meanwhile, the firm garnered EGP 1.511 billion in revenues from July through September, a 26.9% annual increase from EGP 1.19 billion.

Alexandria Pharmaceuticals, an affiliated company of Drug Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary and nutritional food products, as well as medical appliances such as adhesive plasters, dental cartridges, medicated adhesive tapes, sterile gauze dressing, and surgical gloves.

