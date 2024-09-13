ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) saw today a large direct deal executed on the stock of International Holding Company (IHC).

According to market data, the trade was executed on 10.7 million shares with a value over AED4.38 billion at an execution price of AED409.3 per share.

Large Direct transactions are deals executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the company's shares or the price index.

They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session and over the past 52 weeks