Jordanian expatriates' remittances to the Kingdom have increased by some 50 per cent since the beginning of the week, compared with previous weeks during Ramadan, head of the Jordanian Exchange Association (JEA) Abdulsalam Saudi said on Tuesday.

Saudi told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the remittances from Jordanian expatriates mostly come from Gulf countries and the US, noting that the outbound transfers are within usual rates for this time of year.

He added that the exchange market has recovered and returned to pre-pandemic levels, with expectations that it will further improve with the increased numbers of tourists and expatriates expected during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

