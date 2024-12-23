MUSCAT: Winter has officially arrived in Oman, with temperatures dipping as low as 2.8 degrees Celsius in Saiq, located in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, according to the Oman Met Office. The arrival of winter coincides with the winter solstice on December 21, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year, as the Northern Hemisphere tilts farthest from the sun.

The Oman Met Office has indicated that temperatures may drop further in the coming days, with potential frost formation over mountain peaks and the possibility of fog or low cloud formation along the Oman Sea Coast. On the other hand, Salalah recorded the highest temperature at 28.6 degrees Celsius.

Sea conditions are expected to range from slight to moderate along the Arabian coasts (1.25-1.75 metres) and the Musandam west coast (1.25-1.5 metres).

The cooler weather is enticing residents and visitors to spend more time outdoors, with the season coinciding with events like the flower show and Muscat Nights. This is a popular time for barbecues, picnics and camping.

While the peak of date harvesting typically occurs in late summer and early autumn, Omanis continue to enjoy fresh dates throughout the winter. Dates are often a central feature in gatherings that showcase traditional Omani cuisine.

Winter also invites an increase in outdoor activities like hiking, with the cooler temperatures offering a perfect opportunity for exploring Oman’s diverse landscapes, from Al Hajar Mountains to nature reserves.

Winter in Oman is a time for gathering, and it is the season for Omani kahwa, dates and halwa, encapsulating the country’s hospitality and traditions.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).