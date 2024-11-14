Muscat – Winter is gradually making its presence felt across Oman, with cooler temperatures marking the season’s arrival.

The country’s higher altitudes have already seen temperatures drop, while coastal and inland areas experience milder but noticeable coolness at night.

Oman Meteorology has reported temperatures dipping into the low teens, signaling the start of the colder months. The lowest temperature was recorded at 12.2°C at Saiq hilltop in Dakhliyah and 17.2°C at Thumrait in Dhofar.



Even the highest temperature remains a bearable 36.7°C at Qarn Alam in Mahout area and 36.3°C at Fahud.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the chill, especially those vulnerable to temperature extremes, as the season’s effects begin to take hold.

