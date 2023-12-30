As the weekend kicks off, residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather in general, with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in most parts of the country due to thick fog. Residents have been warned of lowered visibility until 10.30am today.

Abu Dhabi Police has activated the speed reduction system to 80km/hr on Salama Bint Butti road (Turaif - Maziraa), Shk. Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Al Mughira Bridge - Al Thamiriya) (Al Noaf -Al Ruwais), Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Al Fayah - Al Khazna, (ICAD bridge - Al Noaf), Shk. Maktoum Bin Rashid (Al Taweelah - Seih Sedirah), (Al Qoua - Umm Al-Zamoul) road, (Hameem - Liwa) road, Shk. Hazza bin Sultan the First road (Ghayathi - Madinat Zayed).

The authority also warned motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather will get humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times westward. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30ºC in internal areas.

