The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy throughout the day, as forecasted by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Residents can expect dusty weather conditions at time during the day.

Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast in the morning, with humidity expected at night and Sunday morning.

According to the NCM, there is also a chance of fog and mist formation on the next morning over some internal areas of the country, especially towards the Westward region.

The dusty weather forecast comes in line with light to moderate winds during the day, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures are set to drop to 20ºC, and reach a maximum of 43ºC in internal areas of the country.

