The weather Wednesday is partly cloudy in most regions, growing cloudy in the afternoon in centre-west regions.The wind is blowing north-west in the north and east in the midland and south, relatively strong near coast and light to moderate inland.

The sea is choppy to rough in the north and rough to a bit choppy elsewhere.

Temperatures are steady with highs ranging between 17°C and 22°C, hovering over 15°C on western heights.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).