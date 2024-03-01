The weather Friday is very cloudy with isolated showers in the north and locally in the midland. Heavy rains are also expected.

Highs range between 13°C and 17°C in the north and western heights and 18°C and 22°C elsewhere.

The wind is blowing west relatively strong to strong near coasts, in heights and in the south with local Sirocco winds.

The sea is very choppy to wavy in the north, choppy to locally very choppy in eastern coasts.

