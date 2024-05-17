The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather and sometimes dusty conditions on Friday (May 17), according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The met also noted that temperature will reach up to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Meanwhile temperature in some internal and coastal areas will reach up to 45ºC and 44 ºC, respectively.

Light to moderate wind, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

