RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that it expects temperatures to continue to increase until the end of this week in 4 regions in Saudi Arabia, to range between 46-50 degrees Celsius.



NCM said that Eastern Province will witness high temperatures, reaching between 48-50 degrees Celsius, while the effect of high temperatures continues on the eastern and southern parts of the Riyadh region, the eastern parts of Al-Qassim region, and the western parts of the Madinah region, to reach between 46-48 degrees Celsius.



In its report, the NCM expected that the weather would continue to be hot to very hot in Eastern Province and parts of the central region.



While parts of the regions of Madinah, Makkah, as well as the coastal road between the regions of Makkah and Jazan, will witness active, dusty winds that limit the range of horizontal visibility.



The center indicated that there are still possibilities for thunder clouds to form in parts of the Asir and Jazan regions.

