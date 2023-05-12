Social media
Talabat Qatar announces sponsorship of Amir Cup 2023

Talabat will be the official food delivery partner of the Amir Cup 2023

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 12, 2023
talabat, the leading platform for everyday deliveries, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Amir Cup 2023, one of Qatar’s most prestigious football tournaments. Considered one of the most important competitions in the country, the Amir Cup is an annual football tournament held in Qatar, bringing together top teams from across the region to compete for the coveted title.
In continuation of the sponsorship from the previous year, talabat will be the official food delivery partner of the Amir Cup 2023. To keep the spectators entertained, talabat will have branded booths set up at the venue where visitors can play games to win vouchers, drummers playing at the stadium, and a talabat branded car delivering the kick off football.
Francisco De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat in Qatar, commented: “We are honored to be partnering with Amir Cup 2023, one of the most prestigious football tournaments in Qatar. We are committed to supporting local events that bring the community together, and the Amir Cup is a great example of that. We are thrilled to be working with the tournament organizers to deliver a fantastic experience for fans and players alike.”
The Amir Cup 2023 will take place over several weeks, with final matches scheduled on May 12th. Fans can look forward to exciting games, great food, and a festive atmosphere that celebrates the best of Qatar’s football culture.
