Kuala Lumpur: The continent's path to the FIFA World Cup 2026 was finalised following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 26 Preliminary Draw – AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road To 26 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The 18 teams were divided into three groups, with eight confirmed berths and a possible additional spot via a playoff available for Asia at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Kyrgyz Republic, Indonesia and Palestine are making their debuts at this stage of the AFC Asian Qualifiers.

Group A will see top seeds Islamic Republic of Iran challenged by reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyz Republic and DPR Korea.

Iran are seeking their sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup

Korea Republic lead the Group B cast with Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait also in the hunt for the two automatic spots to the Finals.

Korea will be the favourites, having made 10 consecutive FIFA World Cup appearances since 1986.

Heading Group C will be Japan, who are seeking to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the eighth consecutive time.

Standing in their way will be Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China PR and Indonesia.

The top two finishers from the three groups will confirm their places in the FIFA World Cup 2026 while the third and fourth-placed teams from each group – six in total – will progress to the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 Playoff, to be contested in two groups of three teams in a single round robin format, with both group winners qualifying for the global showpiece.

The two second-placed finishers from the Playoff will face off in a home and away tie to earn the right to reach the Intercontinental Playoff and vie for the final available berth.

The AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 will kick off on September 5 with the final round of matches scheduled for June 10, 2025. .

Draw Result

Group A: IR Iran, Qatar, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyz Republic, DPR Korea

Group B: Korea Republic, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Palestine, Kuwait

Group C: Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China PR, Indonesia

