Visit Qatar launches three activations at Euro Cup 2024

Visit Qatar launched its activations in Berlin and Munich, Germany as part of its partnership with UEFA European Football Championship 2024.By aligning with Europe’s foremost international football tournament, Visit Qatar aims to introduce Qatar’s cultural landmarks, and luxury amenities to a broader audience.HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism and the chairman of Board of Directors of Visit Qatar said: “This partnership comes as part of our continuous efforts to promote cultural exchange and showcase Qatar’s diverse offerings. Qatar Tourism and UEFA share a commitment to transcend cultural barriers through the universal language of sports. Both organisations inspire and connect people from all over the world, celebrating cultural diversity.”He said: “Qatar aims to solidify its position as a global sports destination. The significance of Qatar’s sporting legacy lies in the country’s successful track record of hosting and supporting major sporting events.”Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar said: “In partnering with UEFA, Visit Qatar isn't just joining a tournament; we're forging a bridge between cultures, welcoming the global community to explore what Qatar represents, a unique blend of tradition and modernity. Through sports, we celebrate diversity and foster connections.”Visit Qatar successfully launched three activations, the first being ‘The Doha Club” activations which can be found at the UEFA EURO 2024 Fan Zones in Berlin and Munich throughout the duration of the tournament. Styled as a modern beach club, Visit Qatar’s activation offers fans a unique experience-led version of Qatar. It is a place for fans to escape and indulge in local delights like Qahwa (Arabian coffee), Karak (milk tea), and sweet treats. Visitors can partake in a game of footvolley, try on a Qatari Bisht, collect fun souvenirs, and immerse themselves in the renowned Qatari hospitality.The second activation comes in the form of a campaign featuring the UEFA EURO 2024 trophy to promote the ‘Stopover in Qatar’ initiative. This campaign is targeting key European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France. The third activation, Visit Qatar is also the Presenting Partner of EURO 2024 Fantasy Football. Participants have a chance to win prizes and tickets to UEFA EURO 2024 matches.