Zurich: The Qatari national football team has secured the 35th position globally in the FIFA rankings for June, released today.

The World Cup-winning Argentine national team has maintained its top spot in the rankings. France continue to hold the second position, followed by Belgium in third place.

Brazil has advanced one position to fourth place, while England has dropped one position to fifth.

Portugal remain in sixth place, followed by the Netherlands in seventh then and Spain in the eighth place. Croatia has moved up one position to ninth, while Italy dropped one position to tenth.

The Moroccan national team has risen to 12th place, maintaining its lead in the African continent rankings. Meanwhile, Japan lead the Asian continent rankings, holding the 17th position globally.

