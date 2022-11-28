Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Open University (AOU) in Riyadh to implement sports programmes and promote a sports culture in the kingdom.

The MoU will further see the two entities work together to promote community sports and build a healthy lifestyle among university students.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, and Dr Ali bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani, Rector of the Arab Open University.

Launching initiatives

Under the MoU, SFA will use AOU's sports facilities to launch initiatives, implement sports capacity development initiatives and sports groups, organise community sports events, and motivate students to participate in events organised by SFA.

Prince Khaled said: "The signing of the MoU forms part of our strategy to launch partnerships with several relevant entities, most notably the Arab Open University, where we will work together to promote a sports culture among students by organising sports events and activities."

He added: "Through this agreement, we will work together to organise community sports events and programmes at the Arab Open University. We will also cooperate with the university in the fields of research, studies, data, and statistics to enhance our objective of attracting a large number of university students to participate in sports and physical activities. This will help achieve our strategic objectives."

Sports culture

Dr Al-Shahrani said: "We seek to provide an integrated educational environment for our male and female students by launching initiatives, sports events, and community programmes within the university's facilities. This agreement will help promote a sports culture among our students."

Al-Shahrani added: "We aim to provide multiple opportunities for people to participate in sports and physical activity in order to promote a healthy lifestyle and prevent diseases."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).