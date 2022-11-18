RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Donia Abu Talib made an unprecedented achievement on Thursday by winning the bronze medal in the category of 49 kg in the 2022 World Taekwondo Championship.



Donia, the Saudi national taekwondo player, scripted history by defeating Spanish world number one Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, who won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.



Donia is among the four competitors representing Saudi Arabia in the championship. Athletes from 122 nations are taking part in the championship, which began in the Mexican city of Guadalajara on Nov. 13 and will continue until Nov. 20.



Other athletes representing Saudi Arabia in the championship are Fahd Al-Samih, who is competing in the 54 kg category, Riyad Al-Dhafiri (58 kg), and Ali Al-Mabrouk (80 kg).



Donia won the first bronze medal in 53 kg in the 25th Asian Taekwondo Championship, which was held in Chuncheon, South Korea, last June. She also won the first Saudi gold medal for women in taekwondo, at the Arab Taekwondo Championship, held in the UAE in 2020.

