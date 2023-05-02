Qatar - After playing rounds 1 through 3 in Oman, Bahrain and Dubai, Paris Saint Germain Academy Qatar hosted Round 4 of the GCC Cup Series on their home field at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

The GCC Cup is an International Premier League Youth Football Tournament for players 9 - 17 years of age.

The tournament welcomed teams from Bahrain (Juventus), Abu Dhabi (Manchester City), Dubai (IJF Academy) and Oman (Juventus) to participate over twodays of intense football.

Qatar’s PSG Academy won over Juventus Academy Oman in a thrilling final.

The victory win secured in penalties, was made possible with a brilliant save by Daniel Malek (13), named and awarded the “Goalkeeper of the Tournament”.

Didier Domi, PSG Academy Technical Advisor said: “It’s an honour being the first academy in Qatar to host a Youth Academy international tournament. We continuously look for avenues to push the boundaries of youth football in the region.”

GCC Cup organiser Andrew Collins said: “The GCC Cup aims to expose kids to different football cultures and help them grow as players. We are lucky to be in a region where travel is so easy, allowing limitless opportunities for football.”

He added: “The GCC Cup is currently present in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and the UAE with plans to expand further within the region - Qatar Being one of the prime hosting locations.”

“The recent partnership with Junior Premier League in the UK (JPL) will elevate the level of competition for the players.”

