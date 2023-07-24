The 2023 edition of the Senior Fencing World Championship kick-started in the Italian city of Milan on Saturday, with a Kuwaiti national team partaking. The event features nine intense days of competition at Allianz MiCo convention center in Milan, starting from the preliminary rounds to the final for the gold medal.



The world’s best male and female athletes from more than 100 countries will compete in the specialties of foil, epee and saber, both in individual and team events. The fencing championship represents a high-profile sporting event, hosted in a city like Milan rich in tradition, innovation and culture. The World Cup 2023 represents an edition particularly important for the world of fencing, crucial for the qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics.



The Kuwaiti national fencing team partaking in the event comprises Mohammad Mahdi, Abdulaziz Duaij and Yusuf Al-Shamlan (saber), Abdulaziz Al-Awadhi, Abdulrahman Al-Yaqout, Abdulaziz Al-Shatti, Hasan Al-Foudari, Ali Al-Nakkas and Fawzya Al-Refai (epee), and Abdualziz Al-Kandari Faisal, Ali Fadhel, Al-Zamel, Ali Al-Nassar and Farah Al- Rasheedi (KUNA)

