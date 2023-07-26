The Sohni Dharti Junior PCL 2023 final between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings turned out to be an enthralling encounter, with both teams giving their best in pursuit of the coveted trophy.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars (LQ) set a target of 159 runs for Karachi Kings. Muhammad Kazim, Talha Qureshi and skipper Zohaib Altaf played sterling innings for their team on the big night. Abdullah Sameer, Mirza Asad and Yasir delivered impressive bowling spells bagging two wickets each for their team.

In reply, Karachi Kings (KK) didn’t start well losing early wickets chasing the big target. KK’s progress was beset specifically with the wickets of Yasir and Hamza, their go-to batters, and the momentum shifted towards Lahore Qalandars with Kings managing only 43 runs only at the halfway stage courtesy some skillful bowling, good ground fielding and sharp catching by LQ players.

Afterwards, it was Muhammad Mohsin Malik who pushed the accelerator by hitting three consecutive sixes despite not being known for his batting expertise. Karachi Kings skipper Mirza Asad Baig played a proper captain’s inning by scoring a quickfire 30 off 10 balls. Skipper Asad Baig was the catalyst behind scripting the title win.

Abdullah Sameer played an absolute blinder when KK needed 38 runs off 12 balls. He showed a big heart, valour, skills and composure when his team needed the most. He smashed 7 sixes in his unbeaten 46 runs, a match-winning knock, off just 11 balls. He let everyone know that he is a future superstar in the making.

In the end, KK emerged victorious, winning the Junior PCL-2023 final with three balls to spare. It was an amazing final with both teams displaying great cricketing skills and fighting until the very end.

At the prize distribution ceremony held right after the match, all six team captains along with their coaches were awarded beautiful trophies. Both finalist team players were given away trophies and medals individually. Three players from each team and a total of 18 players were awarded trophies in the most dedicated players category.

In the individual awards category, Abdullah Sameer was adjudged Man of the Match with his 46 runs and two crucial wickets. Shoib Altaf from Quetta Gladiator finished as the highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps against his name and thus won the best bowler award of the tournament. He also claimed the Best All-rounder of the Tournament award with his excellent batting throughout the tournament. Abdullah Altaf from Islamabad United, a prolific runs scorer, ended up as the highest run-getter and was presented with the Best Batter of the Tournament award.

The chief guest of the event, Omar Bangash, while appreciating the efforts, presented a cricket bat signed by Pakistan cricket legends Shahid Khan Afridi, Sohail Tanveer and Abdul Razzaq to Sohni Dharti Sports Secretary Zafar Chandio and Sohni Dharti Chairman Anwar Ali Rana. He also promised to arrange a winning team dinner with cricketing great Shahid Khan Afridi.

Anwar Ali Rana, while concluding the ceremony, thanked the spectators, children and parents for their active participation in the tournament. He also expressed his gratitude to Sohni Dharti team and all individuals involved in organising the tournament with such great success. He reiterated that Sohni Dharti is committed to bringing such healthy and sporting events in the near future as well since sport’s role in society has become increasingly important over the years, not only for individuals but also for the public.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

