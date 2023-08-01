JEDDAH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has approved the appointment of the board of directors of Mahd Sports Academy for a period of three years.



The academy’s board of directors would consist of representatives from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education. Additionally, the decision includes the appointment of Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar, Assistant Sports Minister Abdulaziz Ahmad Baeshen, President of the Saudi Special Olympics Federation Dr. Maha bint Ahmed Al-Juffali, well-known Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, and former Rumanian footballer Ioan Lupescu as members of the board.



Minister of Sports and Chairman of the academy’s board of directors Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the approval of the academy’s board of directors.



The minister hailed the leadership’s support to the sports sector and emphasized the board’s dedication to achieving significant advancements in talent identification across various sports. The academy aims to develop young athletes, export knowledge and develop methodologies for young athletes as well as to achieve success of sports at the regional and international levels.



Prince Abdulaziz affirmed that these efforts aimed to cultivate a new generation of athletes that will represent the Kingdom in both continental and international tournaments.

