Jeddah: The Jeddah Governorate is preparing to host the opening round of the fourth edition of the electric SUV racing series 'Extreme E' on February 17 and 18.

The fourth season presents more enthusiastic races in the most difficult terrain, highlighting the impact of climate change and human interventions on spectacular nature in remote locations and encouraging the use of electric vehicles to support conservation efforts.



Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and Chairman of the Saudi Motorsport Company Prince Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdullah bin Faisal, welcomed the return of Extreme E to the Kingdom, stressing efforts to provide a mode edition of the race in all aspects in a way that aligns with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's status at the global level, which reflects the unlimited support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the support of the minister of sports to SAMF.



Prince Khalid said that starting the season from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the fourth time reflects its long-term commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives and the Kingdom's vision to create a more sustainable future for coming generations in a way that aligns with the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the Kingdom's leading status in the fields of alternative energy and maintaining the environment.