Speakers of the legislative councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) discussed the importance of building a unified Gulf stance and working to issue resolutions from the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) condemning the Iranian attacks on the territories of GCC countries, describing them as an unjustified escalation, a violation of international law and humanitarian norms, a blatant breach of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to their security and stability.

This came during the coordination meeting of GCC parliamentary speakers held on the sidelines of the 152nd IPU Assembly and the 217th session of the Governing Council, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in Istanbul under the theme "Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations".

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in the meeting leading the UAE parliamentary delegation, in the presence of Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the Federal National Council.

Saqr Ghobash stressed the importance of unifying positions and visions among GCC parliamentary councils and enhancing coordination and joint cooperation to strengthen their effective presence in regional and international parliamentary forums and enable them to address various challenges efficiently, particularly in light of current circumstances.

He underlined the need to adopt a unified stance on issues listed on the agendas of meetings, whether in permanent committees, the General Assembly or the Governing Council, in a manner that reflects Gulf unity and enhances its influence in international parliamentary decision-making.

Saqr Ghobash stressed that the Iranian attacks represent clear evidence of attempts to destabilise security and stability in the region and the world, and constitute a serious violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, emphasising the need to adopt a firm international parliamentary position rejecting such practices and affirming respect for state sovereignty.

The meeting also discussed emergency items on the conference agenda, particularly the importance of maintaining the security of air and maritime navigation and waterways in the region, ensuring the safety of supply chains and the stability of global energy markets, stressing that the stability of the Arabian Gulf region is a key pillar of global economic stability.

The speakers also reviewed topics listed on the coordination meeting agenda and discussed mechanisms and means to support one of the emergency items proposed for inclusion in the agenda of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, in a way that strengthens the unified GCC position on current issues.