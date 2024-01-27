Formula E world champion Jake Dennis bounced back from a slow start to the season to win round two in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, by a hefty margin for the Andretti team on Friday.

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein, winner of round one in Mexico City, retained the championship lead in the electric series by a single point from Jaguar's Nick Cassidy, who was third in Friday's race.

Britain's Dennis started third and finished 13.289 seconds ahead of DS Penske's French polesitter Jean-Eric Vergne, the second biggest winning margin in Formula E history marking his return to form.

"We've had a difficult start to the season but we turned it around and came back. I got my biggest win in Formula E tonight," said Dennis, who was ninth in Mexico.

Jaguar lead the teams' standings with Mitch Evans finishing fifth, after a last lap lunge for second dropped him from third, and behind NEOM McLaren's Sam Bird, who made up four places on his way to fourth.

The points were Bird's first for McLaren after leaving Jaguar.

A second race in Diriyah is scheduled for Saturday.

