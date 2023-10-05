HANGZHOU —The Saudi Show Jumping Team clinched the gold medal in the Equestrian Show Jumping competition, securing the top position without any faults.



The team completed the course in a total time of 111.83 seconds at the 19th edition of the Asian Games.



The Saudi riders seized the gold on Wednesday after a distinctive round that favored the Green Team, amidst tough competition from the UAE and Qatar.



The Saudi national team took the lead after the first round without any faults, maintaining their flawless record in the second round.



The competition now narrowed down to a differentiating round against the UAE and Qatar.



Representing the Saudi team in this race were Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi, Meshari Al-Harbi, Ramzi Al-Dhahami, and Abdullah Al-Sharbatly.



This gold medal marks Saudi Arabia's third in the Asian Games, following Yousef Masrahi's victories in the 400 meters race, and Essa Kzwani's success in the 800 meters race.



Additionally, vaulter Hussein Al-Hizam secured a silver medal in the pole vault competition, sprinter Abdullah Abkar claimed silver in the 200 meters race, and Mohamed Tolo won silver in the shot put event.

