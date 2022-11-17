With the imminent kick-off for the world’s most-anticipated soccer competition, the Uruguay national team has conducted an intensive training session at New York University Abu Dhabi’s football grounds.

The Uruguay team, as well as other national squads, chose Abu Dhabi as their training camp destination to make use of the emirate’s world-class sports infrastructure as well as its proximity to the tournament’s host country.

Building on the rising football fever, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is preparing to host the emirate’s ultimate place to watch all the games at Yas Links, Yas Island Abu Dhabi.

The Yas Island Fanzone - FIFA World Cup Viewing Experience will be open throughout the tournament, spanning a vast area of 10,000 square metres with a daily hosting capacity of 2,000 guests.

Featuring one of the largest outdoor screens in the country, the dedicated fanzone will also treat supporters and their families to an engaging line-up of interactive activations, community gaming events, live entertainment, and delicious bites, while they cheer on their favourite teams and players.



