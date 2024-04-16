The Asia Champions League semi-final first leg between Al-Ain and Saudi side Al Hilal which was due to take place on Tuesday has been delayed for 24 hours because of the weather, the Asian Football Confederation announced on social media.

The UAE has been hit with thunderstorms across the country, and the football association has called off all matches.

"Due to weather conditions.. The AFC postpones @alainfcae and @Alhilal_FC match until tomorrow, Wednesday at 20:00 (1600GMT)," read a statement on X.

The other semi-final also takes place on Wednesday day when the South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai host Yokohama F-Marinos from Japan.