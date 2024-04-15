Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup and the Qatar-UAE Super Shield turned out to be a roaring success.

The landmark event started with Qatar’s Amir Cup champions Al Arabi edging UAE’s President’s Cup winners Sharjah 1-0 to lift the Qatar-UAE Super Cup at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium on Friday, with UAE’s Pro League champions Shabab Al Ahli securing the maiden Qatar-UAE Super Shield with a 2-1 comeback victory over Qatar Stars League winners Al Duhail at Dubai’s Rashid Stadium yesterday.

It was a memorable win for Shabab Al Ahli with Igor Jesus heading in the winner in third minute of stoppage time off a clinical free kick by Yahya Al Ghassani from a distance last night.

Al Duhail had led the match after Philippe Coutinho shocked the home fans with a fabulous strike from about 10 yards after collecting Almoez Ali’s pass in 36th minute. Luka Milivojevic brought the home side back in the match, heading the equaliser in the 55th minute.

The thrilling contest was played in a lively atmosphere and in front of a huge crowd but luck eluded Al Duhail, who came close to scoring on several occasions including efforts from Youssef Ayman, Almoez and Coutinho.

Meanwhile, Al Arabi coach Younes Ali praised his players after win in the inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over UAE’s Sharjah on Friday night.

Yousef Msakni scored the winning goal for the Dream Team in 58th minute sending home fans into raptures at Al Thumama Stadium.

The Amir Cup champions did well to retain their lead and clinch the coveted Cup after an absorbing tie.

“It was a close match and the players did well to secure victory,” Younes said after the match.

“Our goalkeeper Jassem Al Hail was outstanding and helped us retained the lead as Sharjah performed really well and created many opportunities in the end,” he added.

The coach said the win will motivate the payers for the remaining season which also includes the Amir Cup title defence.

Al Arabi, who are fifth in the Expo Stars League standings with 26 points, will also play three more matches in the top flight.

“We have many more important matches to come particularly the Amir Cup and this win will boost the team’s morale,” Younes said.

