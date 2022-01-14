ABU DHABI- Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has permanently closed its COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centre in Mina Rashid, Dubai.

Members of the public requiring COVID-19 PCR tests or vaccinations in Dubai are encouraged to book appointments at the SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services in City Walk or Al Khawaneej using the SEHA app.

These centres are open from 10am to 8pm every day.

For full details on the location of your nearest SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centre, please visit. To book your appointment, please download the SEHA app.

