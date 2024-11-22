RIYADH — The Child Affairs Unit at the Public Prosecution has inaugurated a dedicated Interrogation Room for children, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and prioritizing their best interests in accordance with the Child Protection System, its executive regulations, and related laws. The initiative coincides with International Children’s Day.



The specialized room provides a safe and comfortable environment for children during investigation stages, ensuring their privacy is respected and that they are shielded from any psychological or emotional harm. This initiative reflects the authorities’ dedication to measures that protect children, safeguard their dignity, and uphold their rights.



The room incorporates modern technological methods to record statements from children affected by neglect or social issues, while assessing potential psychological or physical harm. Interactive tools such as games and pictures are integrated into the design, allowing children to express themselves naturally and safely.



Investigations are conducted by a team of trained male and female social workers specializing in child care. These professionals use scientific and humane techniques to address children’s sensitivities, ensuring that information is gathered accurately and professionally.

