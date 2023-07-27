RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) launched a mechanism for dealing with updated weather phenomena with early warning through the automated system.



The new mechanism included classifications of warning phases, which were adopted in accordance with the best international standards and practices, with dividing of warnings into yellow, orange and red. This means that the possibility of the area being affected by weather phenomenon and are issued before a period ranging between 6-12 hours or more from the impact of weather phenomena, according to specific criteria for each color.



The mechanism deals with all types of weather phenomena that may affect the Kingdom’s atmosphere, including light to medium and heavy rains, dust storm, fog, strong winds, high waves, cold waves, heat waves, light to moderate snowfall or severe snow storms.



It is noteworthy that the updated mechanism was inaugurated by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of NCM Eng. Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, last month in Riyadh. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of the officials concerned with crisis management.



The mechanism takes into account the best practices, technologies and outputs that provide all services to beneficiaries of all segments, to achieve an integrated work to contribute to saving lives and property, and increasing the educational and awareness role for all members of society regarding weather phenomena, and ways to deal with them before, during and after their occurrence.

