RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned the public against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles in view of the high temperatures in the Kingdom’s regions. It stressed the need for vehicles to be free of flammable materials, saying that this may lead to fires in sweltering temperatures.



The directorate urged motorists not to leave portable mobile chargers, phone batteries, gas canisters, perfumes, hand sanitizer bottles, and other flammable materials in vehicles, especially at a time when most regions of the Kingdom are experiencing hot weather.



The Civil Defense warned that most of these products, if left inside vehicles, may ignite and explode due to the high temperatures outside, causing fire

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).