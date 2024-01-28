The mud houses in Najran Region are adorned with beautiful decorations and engravings that highlight their unique architectural nature. One of the decorative structures, called Al-Sharareef, consists of a triangular structure, some 30 cm high and 15 cm wide, running around the tops of the walls of mud houses.

Al-Sharareef acts as a parapet of sorts, defines the space of the roof, and protects the walls from rain and other weather elements. It gives the architectural identity to Najrani houses, adding artistic touches that give the mud houses grandeur, and reflecting the rich architectural traditions of the region.