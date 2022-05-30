RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s atmosphere is expected to become stable and free from dust while the coastal regions would witness rising temperatures, according to a weather expert.



Aqeel Al-Aqeel, weather analyst at the National Center of Meteorology, said that the Kingdom’s atmosphere begins to witness a state of stability and a clear sky free from dust.



Attending a program on Al-Ekhbariya channel, he said that there is a possibility for the atmosphere to remain cloudy over the regions of Riyadh, Eastern Province, Al-Qassim, and Hail.



Al-Aqeel said that temperatures would continue to rise on the coastal areas of the Kingdom, and humidity levels are expected to be around their known rates.



“The ‘dusty’ season is expected to begin this month on the western coastal strip from Jeddah to the Jazan region,” he added.

