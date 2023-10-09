JEDDAH — A royal order has been issued to establish Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve, spanning three administrative regions of Asir, Jazan and Makkah, and extending to the Kingdom's territorial waters in the Red Sea.



The reserve will be under the supervision of the Council of Royal Reserves, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve will be the third-largest in the Kingdom, and the biggest with regard to a wide variety of plants. It is one of the most diverse in terms of ecological and geographical features, which are unique and enchanting.



The 30,152.7 square-kilometer reserve includes sea, coastlines, peaks, plains, deserts and valleys, as well as rich animal, fish, and plant resources. It is culturally distinguished by its arts and architecture, and showcases its authenticity through popular folklore that embodies the cultural identity of each region.



Speaking on the occasion of establishing the new reserve, the Crown Prince said that Saudi Arabia is determined to develop its natural resources and improve the quality of life within the Saudi territories. He noted that the Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve is just one of several royal reserves that have been developed and supported in the Kingdom.



“These reserves are important contributors to national development, in a way solving numerous environmental challenges experienced worldwide. They help achieve environmental balance, preserve natural sites and the wealth of the Kingdom’s lands, support scientific research in various fields, strengthen the tourism and entertainment sectors, protect and sustain natural resources, and achieve environmental balance," he said.



The Crown Prince disclosed that the reserve’s biological diversity will support all life forms within it, improving human health, ensuring clean air, reducing the impact of climate change, and increasing resistance to natural diseases. These benefits will help the development of societies that prioritize the well-being of human beings and their cultural identity while preserving the environment, he pointed out. “We are determined to enhance the quality of life in Saudi Arabia by developing natural resources, improving infrastructure, promoting sustainability of non-oil economic resources, and increasing job and investment opportunities within the Kingdom,” he added.



The reserve is established as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to conserve the natural resources of its extensive lands and have a positive impact by following the best international practices. Its goal is to ensure the sustainability of the environment for current and future generations by improving the natural surroundings, plants and wildlife, and promoting their growth and development.



Moreover, eco-tourism is encouraged, while hunting and overgrazing are discouraged, and logging is prohibited, and the vegetation cover is preserved and increased. The movement within the reserves is organized in a way that does not harm the villages, abandoned areas, or citizens’ property within its scope. The Saudi leadership is committed to providing its citizens and residents the opportunity to enjoy this beautiful country. The land is public property of the nation, according to the relevant regulations and instructions.



This will be the eighth Saudi royal reserve and the result of the Saudi leadership’s commitment to preserving environmental and biological diversity, achieving sustainable ecosystems, improving plant productivity, and protecting endangered species.



As stipulated in the Saudi Vision 2030, the reserve will contribute to the goal of protecting and enhancing the natural environment in the Kingdom by adopting a comprehensive vision to preserve valuable ecosystems, and environmental and natural components, reintroduce wildlife in each region, ensure water balance and biodiversity, combat desertification, and sustain wildlife.



The reserve will increase the percentage of royal reserves in the Kingdom from 13.5 percent to 14.9 percent, contributing to the achievement of the Saudi Green Initiative goal of ensuring the protection of 30 percent of land and marine areas by 2030.



It will preserve and restore natural ecosystems and biodiversity. It will also enhance the heritage and the history of the areas within the reserve; it contains over 100 heritage villages, and is bound to contribute to sustainable national economic development, engage and support local communities through job opportunities, promote volunteer work, and provide exceptional eco-tourism experiences.



The new reserve expands the total area of the royal reserves to approximately 300,000 square kilometers, together with other reserves such as the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve, the Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve, King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, King Salman Royal Reserve, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve, and King Khalid Royal Reserve.

