Muscat: As part of its efforts to strengthen readiness for emergencies and natural disasters, the Sultanate of Oman is participating today in the 2025 Indian Ocean Regional Exercise (IOWave25), organized by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO. The exercise aims to assess the preparedness of Indian Ocean countries in responding to tsunami risks.

This year’s scenario simulates a hypothetical earthquake with a magnitude of 9.0 on the Richter scale along the Makran Fault off the coast of Pakistan, generating tsunami waves expected to reach Omani shores within just 15 minutes.

The exercise began at 10:00 AM, involving several national authorities, including the Civil Aviation Authority, represented by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, the National Center for Emergency Management, the Royal Oman Police, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, and the Ministry of Information.

Oman is participating through a Functional Exercise, which focuses on testing the practical performance of operational procedures, communication chains, and decision-making among relevant authorities, without requiring large-scale field operations.

Notably, this exercise is conducted biennially under the supervision of three regional centers located in Indonesia, India, and Australia. It provides an important opportunity to enhance coordination and cooperation among national institutions, strengthen emergency preparedness, ensure rapid response, minimize potential damages, and raise public awareness on proper procedures and conduct in the event of a tsunami.

