RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 4,884 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 643,211.
Of the new cases, 1,327 were recorded in Riyadh, 491 in Jeddah, 304 in Makkah, 159 in Dammam, 147 in Madinah, and 115 in Jazan.
Several other cities recorded fewer than 100 new cases each.
Health authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,916.
The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 591 remain in critical condition.
It added that 6,090 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 590,140.
