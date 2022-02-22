Of the new cases, 229 were recorded in Riyadh, 62 in Jeddah, and 60 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded less than fifty new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 715,514 after 1,922 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,987 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 60.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.