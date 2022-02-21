Of the new cases, 300 were recorded in Riyadh, 79 in Jeddah, and 69 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded less than fifty new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 713,592 after 2,036 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,986 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 60.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.