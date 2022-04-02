

RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman greeted citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom as well as Muslims all over the world on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.



In a message, read out on his behalf by Acting Minister of Media Majed Al-Qasabi, the King urged the faithful to take the fasting month as an opportunity to purify their souls and renounce differences of opinion, saying that it is a great season for good deeds and obedience to God. He prayed God to assist all Muslims to take maximum advantage of the benefits of Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



“It is from God’s grace upon us that the holy month of Ramadan brings us relief after hardship with the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. We thank God for the great success that we have achieved through making tremendous efforts in containing the pandemic and overcoming its adverse effects,” the King said.



He added: “We are proud that God has honored us with granting the opportunity to serve the Two Holy Mosques as well as Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Holy Mosques. We are happy that Saudi Arabia has returned to allow the use of the full capacity of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, after lifting the precautionary measures and preventive protocols that were introduced to stem the spread of the pandemic.”



King Salman also thanked the brave armed personnel belonging to all military sectors who are deployed on the Kingdom’s borders, praising their dedication in serving their country, and praying to God to bestow them the best reward for their great efforts. The King asked God to accept fasting, prayers and other good deeds, as well as to protect the Kingdom and all countries of the world from all evil.

