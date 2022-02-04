The gym will appeal to women who are looking for the latest fitness technologies in a high-quality Nuyu environment that can motivate citizens to engage in sports activities and follow healthy lifestyles.



The new branch combines a modern design, including halls equipped with the latest equipment, with studios for various forms of exercise.

Samira Raouaha, Nuyu general manager, said that after 10 successful years Nuyu was now opening its eighth branch.



“Nuyu gym is special for a number of reasons. We offer sport classes, our trainers have international experience and we have a medium capacity which means that the gym is never full because every client has her schedule,” Raouaha told Arab News.



Founded in 2012 by Princess Sara Al-Saud, NuYu was the first female-only fitness club in Saudi Arabia.



Riyadh Front is considered a strategic location because it is a hub of work, shops and entertainment, and is one of the capital’s biggest projects as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.