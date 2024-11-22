The first edition of the Umm Salal Winter Festival kicked off on Thursday to support local products with the participation of farms and factories. The festival is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Agricultural Affairs Department, and in cooperation with Hassad Food Company, at Umm Salal Central Market. The first activities of the festival began with the “Dates Exhibition,” which featured the participation of 14 farms and 3 factories. The festivalwill run until Nov. 30.

Chief of Communication and Commercial Affairs Officer at Hassad Food Rashid Al Sahuti said that the first edition of Umm Salal Winter Festival aims to support and market the local products of dates, vegetables, and fruits, focusing on projects of productive families. page 13

