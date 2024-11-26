Qatar Travel Mart 2024 opens

Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2024 was inaugurated by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani and Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar chairman HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre Monday.The three-day event is being held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.The opening was also graced by HE the Minister of State Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, Al Faisal Holding chairman HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, Visit Qatar CEO engineer Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi, and a number of dignitaries including ambassadors of various countries.HE al-Kharji said: “The Qatar Travel Mart 2024 marks a strategic milestone in our ongoing efforts to position Qatar as a leading global tourism hub. This event not only underscores the growth and potential of our tourism sector but also serves as an important platform for fostering key partnerships, driving innovation, and advancing sustainable tourism initiatives that align with Qatar’s National Vision 2030. Through this exhibition, we aim to showcase Qatar’s unique blend of tradition and modernity, offering a compelling destination for travellers and industry leaders alike.”QTM 2024 is expected to bring together over 300 exhibitors from 60 countries, offering a platform for industry professionals to network, collaborate, and explore the latest trends in travel and tourism, a statement added.