Old Doha Port is set to transform into a retail and entertainment hub for Shop Qatar 2025, offering interactive games, luxury car displays, and exclusive discounts in its Mina District.



“The port is set to play a central role in Shop Qatar 2025, running from January 1 to 31, 2025, by transforming the Mina District into a dynamic hub of retail, entertainment, and cultural experience,” Old Doha Port CEO Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla told Gulf Times.



Apart from hosting major sporting and maritime events, he highlighted the port’s efforts in positioning itself as a popular retail hub to attract residents and visitors,



According to al-Mulla, shoppers can look forward to interactive Redemption Booths, where people who spend QR200 or more at participating outlets can play “Pictionary” to win prizes. They can also enter into prize draws for luxury items, including high-value vouchers, cash rewards, and cars. For car enthusiasts, the Exceed Car stand will display a collection of luxury vehicles.



Themed “Your Shopping Playground”, Qatar’s biggest shopping and entertainment festival’s 2025 edition kicked off on Jan 1 at Place Vendome and will run until Feb 1. The month-long event which takes place at 20 malls and locations offers a mix of retail therapy, cultural experiences, and fun for all age groups.



“By participating in Shop Qatar 2025, Old Doha Port underscores its commitment to becoming a premier destination for retail and entertainment," al-Mulla said.



He added that the Mina District will host weekly parades featuring cultural performances, roaming entertainers, and vibrant displays. Retailers throughout the district will be offering exclusive discounts and promotions.



Old Doha Port hosts around 100 shops and boutiques, dozens of cafes and restaurants, and 150 hotel apartments, making it a diverse and convenient shopping destination. The colourful Box Park, a striking development built from shipping containers, adds to the unique appeal of the venue.



Al-Mulla announced that Old Doha Port has a packed calendar of events for January 2025 coinciding with Shop Qatar, including the Kite Festival, set from Jan 19 to 25. It will feature spectacular kite displays, workshops, and family-friendly activities. Other activities planned throughout January also include play booths at Mina Cut, a Dragon Boat Race, Kayak Competitions, and joint Sailing Club initiatives, ensuring a variety of engaging options for all visitors.

