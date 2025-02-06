

Doha: The third edition of the annual Qatar Financial Market Forum 2025 themed ‘Public Growth and Private Capital’ was hosted by Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region in collaboration with Bloomberg Intelligence (BI), the research division of Bloomberg LP, yesterday.

The forum explored the latest advancements and trends in regional markets, alternative assets, and sustainable investments.

The event gathered visionary leaders and key stakeholders from private companies, government entities, and financial institutions in Qatar and across the world.

Delivering the opening speech, Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC said, “This event has firmly established itself as a vital platform for deepening our understanding of emerging economic and industry trends, identify opportunities, and address pivotal issues shaping the region’s economic future. This year’s theme is particularly significant as it examines the evolving landscape of the rapidly growing capital markets, including shifts in flows, strategies, and infrastructure.”

“We are living in a time of profound transformation. Emerging technologies are evolving at an unprecedented pace, climate change is reshaping economies, and geopolitical shifts are redefining global markets. No industry is untouched, least of all financial markets. In this ever changing landscape the need for meaningful dialogue has never been greater addressing challenges and seizing opportunities requires continuous engagements, fresh insights and strategic thinking,” he added.

Al Jaida pointed out the financial markets are influenced by a number of trends - rapid digitalisation, disruptive technologies like AI and blockchain, evolving sustainability priorities, rising global debt and geopolitical tensions.

Digital advancements are enhancing efficiency and aiding the creation of new financial products.

Sustainability goals are influencing asset valuations and mounting debts are challenging financial stability and monetary policies.

Geopolitical shifts and protectionist policies are disrupting global supply chains and investment flows.

Navigating these changes requires adaptability to manage risks, seize opportunities and sustain long term resilience.

These factors reshaping the financial markets are driving significant shifts in investment strategies.

Advances in AI and data analytics are enhancing private lending efficiency, improving risk assessments and opening new opportunities for private credit providers.

Digital platforms, leveraging blockchain and AI are broadening access to alternative investments, attracting a more diverse range of investors, he said.

As public markets become more volatile due to geopolitical tensions, trade disputes and rising debt levels, investors are increasingly diversifying into alternative investments, such as private equity and credit to hedge against financial uncertainty while seeking higher returns and reduced exposure to market fluctuations.

Additionally, sustainability concerns are shifting focus towards ESG investments with investors prioritising environmental, social and governance factors which are influencing asset valuations and investment flows, Al Jaida noted.

A special interview on ‘Investing in Carbon’ with Dr. Alexandra Soezer, Director and Partner at Rasmal Ventures Climate Fund, discussed the critical importance of climate-related strategies, showcasing their transformative potential in redefining investment strategies while also achieving climate targets.

Market Structure Research, Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, Nicholas Philips said, “This year’s forum provided a valuable opportunity to discuss the key forces driving the development of regional capital markets.”

