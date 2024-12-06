Doha, Qatar: Strong wind and high seas are expected during the weekend, according to a weather forecast.

Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced that horizontal visibility will be poor in some areas at first on Friday, December 6.

Weather conditions on the same day will be foggy at first then moderate with clouds at times, and cold at night. The wind will be in Northwesterly direction at 5-15KT. Sea heights will range from 4-7ft during the night.

Strong winds and high seas are also expected on Saturday, with slight dust at times. Wind will be in Northwesterly direction at 8-18KT gusting to 26KT at times. Sea heights will range from 5-7ft rising to 9ft at times.

Temperatures for the weekend will range from 20°C to 26°C.

The Peninsula Newspaper