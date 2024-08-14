Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary partial closure on Onaiza Street in the Wadi Al Sail area. The area affected is near the Cyber Security Center and the Ministry of Interior building.

The temporary closure will affect one lane heading to Doha and will commence at midnight tomorrow, August 14, until 5am on Monday, August 19.

Ashghal announced that the road closure is for the implementation of maintenance and pavement works. Road users are also advised to use adjacent roads to get to their destinations.

