Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced today a temporary closure of the bridge at Sharg Intersection leading towards G Ring Road from Sana Signal in the direction of Hamad International Airport.

The closure will be in effect from midnight on Friday, August 23, 2024, until 11 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

During this 23-hour period, traffic will be diverted below the bridge to allow for essential road maintenance work.

The authority advises motorists to plan their routes accordingly and use alternative roads to reach their destinations.

This closure is part of the ongoing efforts to maintain and improve Qatar's road infrastructure.

Commuters and airport-bound travelers are urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to follow the temporary traffic signs that will be put in place.

The Public Works Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their cooperation during this necessary maintenance period.

Normal traffic flow is expected to resume by Saturday night, pending the successful completion of the scheduled work.

