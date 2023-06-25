Muscat: Omani Meteorology has warned of high temperatures in some coastal areas of the Sultanate, reaching 50 degrees.

The Directorate General of Meteorology said: "The high temperature felt in coastal areas overlooking the Sea of Oman is due to the high relative humidity and air temperature, as the felt temperature in Muscat, Sohar and Saham reaches 50 degrees Celsius."

The Directorate has advised to avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially at noon, to avoid sunstroke and heat exhaustion.

Additionally, the Directorate has also warned of the activity of the northwest winds today (Saturday) that may lead to the rise of dust and sometimes low horizontal visibility in the governorates of Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah, as well as parts of the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).