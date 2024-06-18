Oman - Sunaynah station in Al Buraimi Governorate has crossed 47 degrees Celsius, which was the highest temperature in the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, June 17, 2024.

According to the data by Oman Meteorology, Sunaynah station in Al Buraimi Governorate recorded 47.5 degree Celsius as the highest temperature in last 24 hours, followed by Hamra Ad Duru station in Al Dhahirah Governorate with 46.5 degree Celsius then Maqshin station in Dhofar Governorate with 46.2 degree Celsius. "

While Wadi Al Maawil station in South Al Batinah Governorate and Amerat station in Muscat Governorate have recorded same temperature which was 46.1 degrees Celsius, 46.0 degrees Celsius in Al Buraimi station, 45.9 degrees Celsius in Ibri station in Al Dhahirah Governorate and 45.6 degrees Celsius in Rustaq station in South Al Batinah Governorate.

